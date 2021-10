The immediate plan is to bring the original line-up back into production, which will not be an easy task. The parts will be in a flat, unfolded, state and there is no instructions for how to fold the parts so me and my manufacturers [...] will have to work out how to fold each individual part.

The most important thing to me is that the spirit of CaseLabs is maintained no matter what new products I release. I want to keep the same level of quality and craftmanship and, where it is possible, modularity as before CaseLabs went bankrupt. I'm a firm believer in the right to repair and keeping it simple for the end user. Existing and future products from CaseLabs shall reflect that. – Emil Rytterstedt