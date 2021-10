We have great admiration for what SteelSeries has accomplished in the esports and gaming industry and are delighted to welcome them to the GN family operating with its own identity, brand and execution – René Svendsen-Tune, VD för GN Store Nord

We’re on a mission to continually push boundaries in esports and gaming with world-class products and software, and now, with the backing of GN, we’ll be able to turbo charge these efforts. – Ehtisham Rabbani, VD på Steelseries