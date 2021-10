Considering that printer inks expire typically after two or three years, even if someone rarely or never prints on these all-in-one machines, they would be practically forced to keep buying new ink just to use all functions of the device.

"There is no reason or technical basis for manufacturing the All-in-One Printers with an ink level detection function that causes the scanner to stop functioning when ink is low or empty. Canon designed the All-in-One Printers in such a way to require consumers to maintain ink in their devices regardless of whether they intend to print," continues the complaint. – Bleeping Computer