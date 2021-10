A Windows update is in development to address this issue with expected availability in October of 2021.

Expected performance impact of 3-5% in affected applications, 10-15% outliers possible in games commonly used for eSports.

Applications sensitive to memory subsystem access time may be impacted.

Measured and functional L3 cache latency may increase by ~3X.

UEFI CPPC2 (“preferred core”) may not preferentially schedule threads on a processor’s fastest core.

Applications sensitive to the performance of one or a few CPU threads may exhibit reduced performance.

Performance impact may be more detectable in >8-core processors above 65W TDP.