Nederländska Athoms Homey är en gateway för det smarta hemmet som samlar flera olika andra tillverkares tekniker och ekosystem för hemautomatisering under samma tak. För att få olika enheter att kommunicera med varandra nyttjar Homey bland annat IFTTT, en tjänst för automatisering vars namn är en akronym av “If This Then That”.
Med IFTTT kan användare att skapa logiska flöden, där vissa händelser eller krav utlöser andra. Det kan vara baserade på allt från lokala händelser, likt om en lampa tänds eller en rörelsesensor känner av något till väderdata eller händelser inlagda i en kalender. IFTTT använder sig av vad de kallar applets för detta, som för privatpersoner är gratis att nyttja existerande sådana och använda på enheter med stöd. Det kostar dock att skapa egna applets och för partnertillverkare att implementera stödet i sig, något Athom nu anser är för dyrt.
On February 1st 2022, the IFTTT integration for Homey will be turned off. In the last few years, IFTTT has been continuously raising their prices towards their partners. At the same time, Homey has grown to offer a lot of functionality that's similar, and sometimes even better, which is why we have decided to end our partnership with IFTTT. We have looked into the most used applets with Homey, and found that Homey has an alternative for almost all of them. – Athom
I ett mail till Homey-prenumeranter meddelar de att de från den 1 februari 2022 avvecklar integrationen med IFTTT på Homey-enheter. Athom menar att Homey och dess funktioner växt och numera erbjuder likvärdig eller ibland bättre automationsalternativ än IFTTT, som under samma tid blivit betydligt dyrare att implementera stöd för.
De har undersökt vilka applets som oftast används i kombination med Homey och menar att de erbjuder likvärdiga lösningar för nästan samtliga, däribland till Google Asssistent, Amazon Alexa och Location. För de som inte har en motsvarighet ska det gå att lösa med hjälp av Homey Logic Webhooks.
Homey Update
End-of-life of IFTTT for Homey
On February 1st 2022, the IFTTT integration for Homey will be turned off. In the last few years, IFTTT has been continuously raising their prices towards their partners. At the same time, Homey has grown to offer a lot of functionality that's similar, and sometimes even better, which is why we have decided to end our partnership with IFTTT. We have looked into the most used applets with Homey, and found that Homey has an alternative for almost all of them.
For the other use cases, you can still start Flows from your IFTTT applets through Homey Logic Webhooks.
These are the top-used services together with Homey:
Google Assistant
Homey offers a native Google Assistant integration to control devices and start Flows.
https://support.athom.com/hc/en-us/articles/360022832954-Conn...
Amazon Alexa
Homey offers a native Amazon Alexa integration to control devices and start Flows.
https://support.athom.com/hc/en-us/articles/360020154553-Conn...
Location
Homey offers native Home/Away detection using your phones GPS.
https://support.athom.com/hc/en-us/articles/360012141853-Usin...
Button widget
Homey offers native iOS & Android widgets to start Flows.
https://support.athom.com/hc/en-us/articles/360012168019-Usin...
Ring
While we're working with Ring on an official integration, you can use IFTTT Webhooks to forward doorbell events to Homey.
https://support.athom.com/hc/en-us/articles/4409208125842
Using Webhooks to connect Homey with IFTTT
You can still start any Flow from IFTTT using Homey's built-in webhooks. We've created a guide to help you get started.
Använder du IFTTT för hemautomatisering?