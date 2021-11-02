Homey Update

End-of-life of IFTTT for Homey

On February 1st 2022, the IFTTT integration for Homey will be turned off. In the last few years, IFTTT has been continuously raising their prices towards their partners. At the same time, Homey has grown to offer a lot of functionality that's similar, and sometimes even better, which is why we have decided to end our partnership with IFTTT. We have looked into the most used applets with Homey, and found that Homey has an alternative for almost all of them.

For the other use cases, you can still start Flows from your IFTTT applets through Homey Logic Webhooks.

These are the top-used services together with Homey:

Google Assistant

Homey offers a native Google Assistant integration to control devices and start Flows.

https://support.athom.com/hc/en-us/articles/360022832954-Conn...

Amazon Alexa

Homey offers a native Amazon Alexa integration to control devices and start Flows.

https://support.athom.com/hc/en-us/articles/360020154553-Conn...

Location

Homey offers native Home/Away detection using your phones GPS.

https://support.athom.com/hc/en-us/articles/360012141853-Usin...

Button widget

Homey offers native iOS & Android widgets to start Flows.

https://support.athom.com/hc/en-us/articles/360012168019-Usin...

Ring

While we're working with Ring on an official integration, you can use IFTTT Webhooks to forward doorbell events to Homey.

https://support.athom.com/hc/en-us/articles/4409208125842

Using Webhooks to connect Homey with IFTTT

You can still start any Flow from IFTTT using Homey's built-in webhooks. We've created a guide to help you get started.