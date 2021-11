We're very happy with the performance of the NH-L9i-17xx coolers on Intel's new LGA1700 CPUs. We have managed to dissipate up to around 160 W on the Core i9-12900K, pushing it to over 4.2 GHz, and up to 125 W on the Core i5-12600K running at 4.3 GHz. – Roland Mossig, VD på Noctua