I mitten av juli drog Valve skynket av Steam Deck, en handhållen enhet med sju tum stor pekskärm, systemkrets från AMD och Linux-baserade operativsystemet Steam OS 3.0. Kort efter öppnade portarna för förbokning, där intresset var så pass stort att till och med Valves servrar inte höll för trycket. Den första omgångens enheter utlovades anlända i december, ett löfte Valve nu meddelar att de inte kan hålla.
I ett mail som skickats ut till de som bokat en Steam Deck förklarar Valve att lanseringen skjuts från december till februari, till följd av problem i försörjningskedjan. Hela kön med bokningar förflyttas därefter och tidigare köordning förändras inte, utan flyttas bara cirka två månader fram i tiden för samtliga.
The launch of Steam Deck will be delayed by two months. We're sorry about this—we did our best to work around the global supply chain issues, but due to material shortages, components aren’t reaching our manufacturing facilities in time for us to meet our initial launch dates. Based on our updated build estimates, Steam Deck will start shipping February 2022. This will be the new start date of the reservation queue—you will keep your place in line but dates will shift back accordingly. Reservation date estimates will be updated shortly after this announcement. Again, we're sorry we won’t be able to make our original ship date. We'll continue working to improve reservation dates based on the new timeline, and will keep you updated as we go.
Enligt Valve har de för tillfället problem med att komponenter inte anländer till fabriker i tid, på grund av materialbrist. De specificerar inte vilka komponenter eller material de saknar, både kretsar och passiva komponenter är dock bristvaror som kan ha ställt till det.
Väntar du på en Steam Deck?