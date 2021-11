One problem for Intel in 2021 has been the ongoing strain on IC supplies, which has limited laptop computer sales. Intel says its partners have been unable to source enough components to build as many laptops as they’d like, which has reduced orders for Intel CPUs. Meanwhile, Intel’s newly established IFS (Intel Foundry Service) group shipped its first wafers for revenue in 3Q21. Intel is betting mightily on its foundry service group becoming a critical part of its future sales. Shipping customers’ chips for revenue is an important first step in that process.