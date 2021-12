The Log4shell vulnerability in Log4j is definitely in the top-5 most severe vulnerabilities of the last decade, one that allows for remote code execution (RCE). It compares to the EternalBlue used by WannaCry, or the ShellShock Bash vulnerability. What makes it so serious is how simple it is to exploit it remotely, as well as the huge number of applications using it. In addition, it also takes longer to patch – as it’s not just one vulnerable software that can be updated, but rather a library that’s included in many applications, resulting in many different updates that need to be installed. – Candid Wüest, talesperson för säkerhetsfirman Acronis