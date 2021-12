Microsoft’s decision to provide tools to independent technicians is a step in the right direction. Like many companies, they still have a long way to go on their repairability journey, and we’re excited to join them. This is a great first step, and a test of the market—we hope to offer these same tools to the rest of the repair community in the future, and Microsoft is committed to expanding access to repair tools for new products over the next year. – Ifixit