I’d be lying if I said that I don’t think NFTs are, at best, stupid, and at worst, predatory and ecologically dangerous. Cryptocurrency, I think, can also be a sensitive thing to deal with. Both have had an immense amount of scams pop up in a very, very short while, and it makes me wonder if that trend will stay. – Anonym deltagare 1

Blockchain is a foundational technology that will transform organizations and

accountability, but NFTs and cryptocurrencies in general are a scam. – Anonym deltagare 2

How this hasn’t been identified as a pyramid scheme is beyond me. – Anonym deltagare 3