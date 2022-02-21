Om endast några dagar, den 25 februari, börjar Valve skicka bekräftelser till de som bokat en Steam Deck, där det går att betala och officiellt köpa enheten. De första kompakta handhållna datorerna skickas med start den 28 februari och väntas därmed anlända i början av mars.
Med Steam Deck står det användare fritt att installera vilket operativsystem som helst. Den anländer däremot med Valves Linux-baserade Steam OS 3.0, vilket använder sig av bland annat kompatibilitetslagret Proton för kompatibilitet med spel. Valve uppgav först att Steam Deck var kompatibel med i stort sett hela Steam-biblioteket, något som visat sig inte riktigt stämma. För att göra det enklare att se vilka som är kompatibla arbetar Valve med att verifiera alla spel, vilket hittills omfattar drygt 620 titlar av bibliotekets totalt 62 241 stycken spel.
Steams verifiering certifierar spel enligt tre olika kategorier, där en grön markering signalerar helt kompatibelt. En gul markering innebär att det är spelbart men kan kräva vissa extra inställningar eller påverkas av buggar, vilket följs av en röd som betyder att det inte fungerar alls. I en lista framtagen av Digitaltrends framgår att av de 622 certifierade titlarna är 369 stycken fullt kompatibla, 193 stycken spelbara och 60 stycken inkompatibla.
Värt att notera är att även spel som inte ännu certifierats av Valve kan fungera. Det finns bland annat liknande kategorier på Proton DB, som baseras på användarstatistik. Bland annat saknas flera av Valves egna spel i listorna över certifierade spel, trots att exempelvis Counter Strike: Global Offensive fungerat på Linux sedan länge.
Spel som verifierats fullt kompatibla
8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
Aeterna Noctis
Alien: Isolation
Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Amnesia: Rebirth
Animal Super Squad
Ape Out
Aragami
Art of rally
Automobilista 2
Baba Is You
Babble Royale
The Banner Saga
The Banner Saga 2
Battleblock Theater
Battleboom
Bayonetta
Beacon
The Beast Inside
Before We Leave
Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
Blacksad: Under the Skin
Blasphemous
Blue Fire
Boomerang X
Bridge Constructor Portal
Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
Business Tour – Board Game with Online Multiplayer
Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
Carto
CarX Drift Racing Online
Castle Crashers
Cat Quest
Cat Quest II
Caveblazers
Celeste
Chasm
Chernobylite
Chorus
Circuit Superstars
Clue/Cluedo: The Classic Mystery Game
Control Ultimate Edition
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Crush Crush
Cuphead
Curse of the Dead Gods
Cyber Hook
Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair
Dark Deity
The Darkside Detective
The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
Darksiders Genesis
Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
Dark Souls III
Daymare 1998
Dead Cells
Dead Estate
Dead Rising 4
Death’s Door
Deathloop
Death Stranding
Death Trash
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Demon Turf
Desperados III
Despot’s Game: Dystopian Army Builder
Devil May Cry 5
Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
Dishonored
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
DmC: Devil May Cry
DOOM II
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Digital Edition of Light
Drawful 2
Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
Dying Light
Eastward
Edge of Eternity
Elderborn
Endless Space – Definitive Edition
Enslaved: Odyssey to the West Premium Edition
Enter the Gungeon
Epic Battle Fantasy 5
Everhood
Evil Genius 2: World Domination
The Evil Within
Evoland
Evoland 2
Fable Anniversary
Fae Tactics
The Falconeer
Fallout Shelter
Fantasy Blacksmith
Farm Together
Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark
Fight Knight
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy II
Final Fantasy III
Final Fantasy IV
Final Fantasy IV (3D Remake)
Final Fantasy VIII – Remastered
Fire Pro Wrestling World
Firewatch
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Football, Tactics & Glory
Fox Hime Zero
FTL: Faster Than Light
Furi
The Game of Life 2
Gang Beasts
Gas Station Simulator
Genital Jousting
Ghost Exorcism Inc
Ghostrunner
Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions
God of War
Graveyard Keeper
GRID
Griftlands
Grim Clicker
GRIME
Gris
Guacamelee! 2
Gujian3
Gunfire Reborn
Hades
Happy’s Humble Burger Farm
Haven
Heave Ho
Heavenly Bodies
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Hellish Quart
Hentai Bad Girls
Hentai Girl Hime
Hitman
Hitman 3
Hollow Knight
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
Hotline Miami
Hot Wheels Unleashed
House Flipper
Human: Fall Flat
Huntdown
Hypercharge: Unboxed
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms
Idle Wasteland
INSIDE
Into the Breach
Intravenous
Ion Fury
Isekai Quest
Isekai Succubus ~My Genderbent Saga in Another World~
Jackbox Party Pack
Jackbox Party Pack 2
Jackbox Party Pack 5
Jackbox Party Pack 6
Jackbox Party Pack 7
Jackbox Party Pack 8
Journey
Journey to the Savage Planet
Jump King
Katamari Damacy REROLL
Katana ZERO
Kingdom: Classic
Kingdom Rush Vengeance – Tower Defence
The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition
The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match
The King of Fighters XIV Steam Edition
Kitaria Fables
Kynseed
The Lands of Eldyn
Last Evil
LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4
LEGO Jurassic World
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
The LEGO Movie – Videogame
The LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
Lethal League Blaze
Let It Die
The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante
Life Is Strange Remastered
Life is Strange 2 – Episode 1
Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2
LIMBO
Littlewood
Loop Odyssey
Luck Be a Landlord
Mad Max
Majikoi! Love Me Seriously!
Manifold Garden
Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
Mega Man 11
The Messenger
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Metal Unit
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
Mini Motorways
Minoria
Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
MO: Astray
Monster Sanctuary
Mordheim: City of the Damned
Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition
Mortal Shell
MudRunner
Muv-Luv
Muv-Luv Alternative
My Friend Pedro
NBA 2K22
NEKOPARA Extra
NEKOPARA Vol. 0
NEKOPARA Vol. 4
Nexomon
Nickolodeon All-Star Brawl
Nidhogg
[Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection] Ninja Gaiden Sigma-2
Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Nobody Saves the World
Noita
No Longer Home
Nuclear Throne
Obduction
Octopath Traveller
Okami HD
Oozi: Earth Adventure
Orcs Must Die! 3
Ori and the Blind Forest
Outward
Overcooked! 2
Paint the Town Red
Paradise Killer
Pathologic 2
Payday 2
PictoQuest
Pit People
Pit People 2
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Portal 2
Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
PowerWash Simulator
Prey
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Project Cars 3
Project Warlock
Psychonauts 2
Rad
Rain World
Realm Grinder
Record of Lodoss War – Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
Redout: Enhanced Edition
Remnant: From the Ashes
Renai Karichaimashita: Koikari – Love For Hire
Resident Evil 2
Resident Evil Village
Return of the Obra Dinn
Ride 4
Ring of Pain
Risk of Rain 2
River City Girls
Rocket League
Roguebook
Rogue Legacy 2
Roki
The Room
Roundguard
Ryse: Son of Rome
Sable
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
Sakura Clicker
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max Save the World
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Scarlet Nexus
Secrets of Grindia
Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home
Seeds of Chaos
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition
Session: Skateboarding Sim Game
The Sexy Brutale
Shadow Man Remastered
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
Shadow Warrior
Shadow Warrior 2
Shenzhen I/O
Shining Resonance Refrain
Shop Titans
Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
Siralim Ultimate
Skater XL – The Ultimate Skateboarding Game
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
Sonic Generations Collection
Sonic Mania
South Park: The Stick of Truth
Spelunky 2
Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
Stardew Valley
SteamWorld Heist
SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
Stick Fight: The Game
A Story About My Uncle
Strange Horticulture
Streets of Rogue
Styx: Master of Shadows
Supaplex
SUPERHOT
SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
Super Meat Boy
Super Meat Boy Forever
Super Mega Baseball 3
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
Super Robot Wars 30
Supraland Six Inches Under
Tales of Arise
Tap Wizard 2
Tetris Effect: Connected
Them’s Fightin’ Herds
This Is the Police 2
Tohu
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
Total War: Warhammer II
A traveler’s photo album
Travellers Rest
Treasure of Nadia
Tricky Towers
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
TSIOQUE
Tunche
Twelve Minutes
Ty the Tasmanian Tiger
UnderMine
Unpacking
UNSIGHTED
Until We Die
Untitled Goose Game
Valkyria Chronicles
Vampire Survivors
Vampyr
Vanquish
Voidigo
Webbed
West of Dead
What Remains of Edith Finch
What the Golf?
Windjammers 2
Wizard of Legend
The Wonderful 101: Remastered
World of Horror
WWE 2K19
Wytchwood
Yakuza 3 Remastered
Yakuza Kiwami
Yakuza Kiwami 2
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Yoku’s Island Express
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Your Chronicle
Yu Gi Oh! Duel Links
Spel som verifierats som körbara
100% Orange Juice
7 Days to Die
AI*Shoujo/AI*
Airport CEO
American Truck Simulator
Among Trees
Among Us
The Ascent
As Far As The Eye
Assassins’ Creed IV Black Flag
Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX
Automation Empire
Barony
Battlefield 1
Battlefield 4
Battlefield V
BeamNG.drive
Bejeweled 3
Black Book
Black Skylands
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Bloons TD Battles 2
Bloons TD 5
Bloons TD 6
Bravely Default II
Bully: Scholarship Edition
Cats in Time
Caves of Qud
Cell to Singularity – Evolution Never Ends
Cities: Skylines
City Car Driving
Cookie Clicker
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
The Crew
Crypt of the NecroDancer
Daemon X Machina
A Dance of Fire and Ice
Dark Souls Remastered
Darkest Dungeon
Dead Space 3
Deep Rock Galactic
Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
Disgaea 2 PC
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
Don’t Starve Together
Drug Dealer Simulator
Dungreed
Dyson Sphere Program
Earth Defense Force 5
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind – Game of the Year Edition
Element TD 2 – Tower Defense
Empyrion – Galactic Survival
Everyday Genius: SquareLogic
F1 2021
Factorio
Fallout
Fallout 2
Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
Farming Simulator 19
Final Fantasy V
Final Fantasy VII
Fireworks Mania – An Explosive Simulator
Football Manager 2019
Football Manager 2021
Football Manager 2022
The Forest
Garfield Kart
Garfield Kart – Furious Racing
GemCraft – Frostborn Wrath
Grand Theft Auto V
Grim Dawn
Hearts of Iron IV
HELLDIVERS Dive Harder Edition
Humankind
IdleOn – The Idle MMO
I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator
Inscryption
Islanders
It Takes Two
Just Cause 3
Just Cause 4 Reloaded
Killing Floor 2
Kingdom Two Crowns
Kingsway
Leaf Blower Revolution – Idle Game
Left to Survive: Shooter PVP
LEGO DC Super-Villains
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry
Library of Ruina
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
Little Nightmares II
The Long Drive
Loop Hero
Lost in Random
Madden NFL 21
Madden NFL 22
Mad Games Tycoon
Madness: Project Nexus
Mafia II: Definitive Edition
Master Reboot
MMORPG Tycoon 2
Monster Hunter: World
Muck
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
Need for Speed Heat
NGU Idle
NGU Industries
NieR: Automata
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
NIMBY Rails
Offworld Trading Company
Outer Wilds
Pathfinder Adventures
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
Path of Exile
PC Building Simulator
PGA Tour 2K21
Planet Coaster
Plants vs Zombies GOTY Edition
Poker Night at the Inventory
Poly Bridge 2
Popup Dungeon
Prison Simulator
Psychonauts
Quantum Break
Railroads Online!
Ready or Not
Regency Solitaire
RimWorld
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Robotics;Notes Elite
RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic
The Room Three
Season of Mystery: The Cherry Blossom Murders
Secret Neighbor: Hello Neighbor Multiplayer
Serin Fate
Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
Slasher’s Keep
Slay the Spire
Slime Rancher
Sniper Elite 3
SNOW – The Ultimate Edition
SnowRunner
Soda Dungeon 2
Sonic Adventure 2
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
Space Haven
SpeedRunners
Spiral Knights
Sprocket
Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (Classic, 2005)
Star Wars Battlefront II
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars: The Old Republic
State of Decay: YOSE
STEINS;GATE
Stellaris
Stormworks: Build and Rescue
Subnautica
Subnautica: Below Zero
The Surge
Sword of Legends Online
System Shock 2
Tales of Maj’Eyal
Tales of Zestiria
Thief Simulator
Titanfall 2
tModLoader
Tomb Raider
Tomb Raider: Anniversary
Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
Tomb Raider: Legend
Total War: Warhammer II
TrackMania2 Stadium
Tribes of Midgard
Twilight Struggle
Two Point Hospital
Ultimate Fishing Simulator
Unreal Tournament 2004: Editor’s Choice Edition
Valheim
Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
Warno
War Thunder
Wasteland 3
A Way Out
West of Loathing
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
World Nations Game
XCOM 2
Spel som verifierats som inkompatibla
ArcheAge: Unchained
Arizona Sunshine
Back 4 Blood
Black Desert
Black Squad
Bless Unleashed
Budget Cuts
Closers
Conan Exiles
The Crew 2
Crossout
Dead By Daylight
Deadside
Deceit
Digimon Masters Online
DJMAX Respect V
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Due Process
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
For Honor
Friday the 13th: The Game
Gears 5
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Hell Let Loose
Hunt: Showdown
Insurgency
Insurgency: Sandstorm
Job Simulator
Jump Force
Just Cause 2
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
Last Oasis
Lemnis Gate
Let’s Build a Zoo
Loco Dojo
Mabinogi
Moero Chronicle
Naraka: Bladepoint
Naruto No Boruto: Shinobi Striker
New World
Outriders
Persona 4 Golden
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis
PlanetSide 2
Post Scriptum
Predator: Hunting Grounds
QuiVr
Rec Room
Rogue Company
Scavengers
Soulworker
Squad
Taphouse VR
theBlue
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Totally Accurate Battlegrounds
Vindictus
Watch_Dogs 2
Warhammer: Vermintide 2
Z1 Battle Royale