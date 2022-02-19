Spel som verifierats fullt kompatibla

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Aeterna Noctis

Alien: Isolation

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Amnesia: Rebirth

Animal Super Squad

Ape Out

Aragami

Art of rally

Automobilista 2

Baba Is You

Babble Royale

The Banner Saga

The Banner Saga 2

Battleblock Theater

Battleboom

Bayonetta

Beacon

The Beast Inside

Before We Leave

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Blacksad: Under the Skin

Blasphemous

Blue Fire

Boomerang X

Bridge Constructor Portal

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Business Tour – Board Game with Online Multiplayer

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

Carto

CarX Drift Racing Online

Castle Crashers

Cat Quest

Cat Quest II

Caveblazers

Celeste

Chasm

Chernobylite

Chorus

Circuit Superstars

Clue/Cluedo: The Classic Mystery Game

Control Ultimate Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Crush Crush

Cuphead

Curse of the Dead Gods

Cyber Hook

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair

Dark Deity

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin

Dark Souls III

Daymare 1998

Dead Cells

Dead Estate

Dead Rising 4

Death’s Door

Deathloop

Death Stranding

Death Trash

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Demon Turf

Desperados III

Despot’s Game: Dystopian Army Builder

Devil May Cry 5

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Dishonored

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

DmC: Devil May Cry

DOOM II

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Digital Edition of Light

Drawful 2

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Dying Light

Eastward

Edge of Eternity

Elderborn

Endless Space – Definitive Edition

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West Premium Edition

Enter the Gungeon

Epic Battle Fantasy 5

Everhood

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

The Evil Within

Evoland

Evoland 2

Fable Anniversary

Fae Tactics

The Falconeer

Fallout Shelter

Fantasy Blacksmith

Farm Together

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark

Fight Knight

Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy II

Final Fantasy III

Final Fantasy IV

Final Fantasy IV (3D Remake)

Final Fantasy VIII – Remastered

Fire Pro Wrestling World

Firewatch

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Football, Tactics & Glory

Fox Hime Zero

FTL: Faster Than Light

Furi

The Game of Life 2

Gang Beasts

Gas Station Simulator

Genital Jousting

Ghost Exorcism Inc

Ghostrunner

Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions

God of War

Graveyard Keeper

GRID

Griftlands

Grim Clicker

GRIME

Gris

Guacamelee! 2

Gujian3

Gunfire Reborn

Hades

Happy’s Humble Burger Farm

Haven

Heave Ho

Heavenly Bodies

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hellish Quart

Hentai Bad Girls

Hentai Girl Hime

Hitman

Hitman 3

Hollow Knight

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami

Hot Wheels Unleashed

House Flipper

Human: Fall Flat

Huntdown

Hypercharge: Unboxed

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

Idle Wasteland

INSIDE

Into the Breach

Intravenous

Ion Fury

Isekai Quest

Isekai Succubus ~My Genderbent Saga in Another World~

Jackbox Party Pack

Jackbox Party Pack 2

Jackbox Party Pack 5

Jackbox Party Pack 6

Jackbox Party Pack 7

Jackbox Party Pack 8

Journey

Journey to the Savage Planet

Jump King

Katamari Damacy REROLL

Katana ZERO

Kingdom: Classic

Kingdom Rush Vengeance – Tower Defence

The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition

The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match

The King of Fighters XIV Steam Edition

Kitaria Fables

Kynseed

The Lands of Eldyn

Last Evil

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4

LEGO Jurassic World

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

The LEGO Movie – Videogame

The LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Lethal League Blaze

Let It Die

The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante

Life Is Strange Remastered

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 1

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2

LIMBO

Littlewood

Loop Odyssey

Luck Be a Landlord

Mad Max

Majikoi! Love Me Seriously!

Manifold Garden

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

Mega Man 11

The Messenger

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Metal Unit

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Mini Motorways

Minoria

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

MO: Astray

Monster Sanctuary

Mordheim: City of the Damned

Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition

Mortal Shell

MudRunner

Muv-Luv

Muv-Luv Alternative

My Friend Pedro

NBA 2K22

NEKOPARA Extra

NEKOPARA Vol. 0

NEKOPARA Vol. 4

Nexomon

Nickolodeon All-Star Brawl

Nidhogg

[Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection] Ninja Gaiden Sigma-2

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Nobody Saves the World

Noita

No Longer Home

Nuclear Throne

Obduction

Octopath Traveller

Okami HD

Oozi: Earth Adventure

Orcs Must Die! 3

Ori and the Blind Forest

Outward

Overcooked! 2

Paint the Town Red

Paradise Killer

Pathologic 2

Payday 2

PictoQuest

Pit People

Pit People 2

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Portal 2

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

PowerWash Simulator

Prey

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Project Cars 3

Project Warlock

Psychonauts 2

Rad

Rain World

Realm Grinder

Record of Lodoss War – Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

Redout: Enhanced Edition

Remnant: From the Ashes

Renai Karichaimashita: Koikari – Love For Hire

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil Village

Return of the Obra Dinn

Ride 4

Ring of Pain

Risk of Rain 2

River City Girls

Rocket League

Roguebook

Rogue Legacy 2

Roki

The Room

Roundguard

Ryse: Son of Rome

Sable

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Sakura Clicker

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space

Sam & Max Save the World

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Scarlet Nexus

Secrets of Grindia

Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home

Seeds of Chaos

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition

Session: Skateboarding Sim Game

The Sexy Brutale

Shadow Man Remastered

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Shadow Warrior

Shadow Warrior 2

Shenzhen I/O

Shining Resonance Refrain

Shop Titans

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

Siralim Ultimate

Skater XL – The Ultimate Skateboarding Game

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Sonic Generations Collection

Sonic Mania

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Stardew Valley

SteamWorld Heist

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

Stick Fight: The Game

A Story About My Uncle

Strange Horticulture

Streets of Rogue

Styx: Master of Shadows

Supaplex

SUPERHOT

SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE

Super Meat Boy

Super Meat Boy Forever

Super Mega Baseball 3

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Super Robot Wars 30

Supraland Six Inches Under

Tales of Arise

Tap Wizard 2

Tetris Effect: Connected

Them’s Fightin’ Herds

This Is the Police 2

Tohu

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Total War: Warhammer II

A traveler’s photo album

Travellers Rest

Treasure of Nadia

Tricky Towers

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

TSIOQUE

Tunche

Twelve Minutes

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger

UnderMine

Unpacking

UNSIGHTED

Until We Die

Untitled Goose Game

Valkyria Chronicles

Vampire Survivors

Vampyr

Vanquish

Voidigo

Webbed

West of Dead

What Remains of Edith Finch

What the Golf?

Windjammers 2

Wizard of Legend

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

World of Horror

WWE 2K19

Wytchwood

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yoku’s Island Express

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Your Chronicle