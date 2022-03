A drive day denotes one drive in operation for one day. Therefore, one drive in operation for 2021 would have 365 drive days. If a drive fails after 200 days, it will have 200 drive days and be marked as failed. For a given cohort of drives over a specified period of time, we compute the AFR as follows: AFR = (drive failures / (drive days / 365)) * 100. – Backblaze