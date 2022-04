Today Micron extends its performance leadership by providing a new graphics memory with 16Gb capacity and running at an industry-best 21Gb/s in the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. With a performance roadmap up to 24Gb/s, GDDR6X is ready for data-hungry applications of the future. Additionally, Micron’s innovative use of PAM4 signal techniques in GDDR6X make it more power efficient than any of the GDDR6 products publicly available.