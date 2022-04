For example, we have one that takes a map of where power is used in our GPUs, and predicts how far the voltage grid drops – what’s called IR drop for current times resistance drop. Running this on a conventional CAD tool takes three hours. Because it’s an iterative process, that becomes very problematic for us. What we’d like to do instead is train an AI model to take the same data; we do this over a bunch of designs, and then we can basically feed in the power map. The [resulting] inference time is just three seconds. Of course, it’s 18 minutes if you include the time for feature extraction. – Bill Dally, forskningschef på Nvidia