For businesses, the G Suite legacy free edition will no longer be available after June 27, 2022. Your account will be automatically transitioned to a paid Google Workspace subscription [...] To complete your upgrade, you'll need to set up Google Workspace billing before August 1, 2022.

For individuals and families using your account for non-commercial purposes, you can continue using the G Suite legacy free edition and opt out of the transition to Google Workspace by clicking here (requires a super administrator account) or in the Google Admin console. – Googles supportsida