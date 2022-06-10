Mozilla har uppdaterat sin webbläsare Firefox med vad utvecklarna kallar totalt kakskydd, eller Total Cookie Protection. Den nya funktionen är aktiverad som standard i Firefox på Windows, Mac och Linux och ser till att användaren inte förföljs av cookies.
Total Cookie Protection fungerar som sådan att Firefox låser kakan till hemsidan kakan delades ut på, vilket gör att sidan inte kan följa användaren och samla data på andra sidor.
Any time a website, or third-party content embedded in a website, deposits a cookie in your browser, that cookie is confined to the cookie jar assigned to only that website.
No other websites can reach into the cookie jars that don't belong to them and find out what the other websites' cookies know about you – giving you freedom from invasive ads and reducing the amount of information companies gather about you.
Total Cookie Protection växte från Enhanced Tracking Protection, ETP, som introducerades i Firefox 2018. I ETP var användare tvungna att definiera en lista med kakor som skulle blockeras, vilket lätt kunde kringgås genom att ändra kakornas trackingdomän till en som inte var blockerad. Total Cookie Protection blockerar förföljning av samtliga kakor utan att användaren behöver manuellt lista dessa. Vidare var ETP tvungen att aktiveras manuellt, medan Total Cookie Protection är aktiverat som standard.