Meta has ignored Epidemic’s repeated notices of infringement and requests for access to the tools that would help stop the infringement. Meta has refused to enter into a license with Epidemic, even though Meta has done so with many other rights holders. Perhaps Meta is hoping to get away with it for as long as possible. Perhaps Meta is hoping that it will intimidate a company like Epidemic into bowing to Meta rather than incurring the disruption and expense of a lawsuit. Meta is wrong. – Utdrag ur stämningsansökan