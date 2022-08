Intel had to ship something eventually – and they did – and they also had to ship drivers with it. They did that too. Both the hardware and just the pure core of the drivers, as in running games and stuff, driving the hardware, it works well enough where they can get some of that hand-wavy 'they're new to this, so we'll give them a little bit of time to learn'. I get some of that.

The problem is that they try to stuff all of these features into this, that just don't work. They're busted. [...] launching features that did not have to launch yet, to try and stuff full of everything and anything Intel could possibly stuff in there, to say 'Look, we're providing value. And look, we are doing what AMD and Nvidia are doing. We have the same features, with Intel branding on it. That's competitive. We're getting you the same experience'. They should have stopped with "we're doing as best as we can, to get you the base experience', and not create a buggy mess. – Steve Burke, Gamers Nexus