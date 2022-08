Looking ahead, we are on track to launch our all-new 5-nanometer Ryzen 7000 desktop processors and AM5 platforms later this quarter, with leadership performance in gaming and content creation. Taking a step back, while there has been additional softness in the PC market in recent months, we believe we are very well positioned to navigate through the current environment based on the strength of our existing product portfolio and upcoming product launches. – Lisa Su, via Seekingalpha