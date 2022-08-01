Mediaspelare är inte det hetaste på mjukvarufronten år 2022, men för ett par decennier sedan var intresset skyhögt. För 25 år sedan såg Winamp dagens ljus, en mediaspelare som seglade upp som en av de mest populära. Utöver att stödja med en rad musikformat utmärkte sig Winamp genom tillägg för att anpassa både utseende och funktionalitet.
År 2015 nådde Winamp vägs ände, men till många nostalgikers stora glädje återuppstod programmet i moderniserat format några år senare. För fyra år sedan släpptes version 5.8 och det har varit relativt tyst sedan dess, men nu överraskar utvecklarna med en uppdatering med versionsnummer 5.9. Bland de mest iögonfallande nyheterna syns förbättrat stöd för Windows 11.
This is the culmination of 4 years' work since the 5.8 release. Two dev teams, and a pandemic-induced hiatus period inbetween.
To the end-user, it might not seem like there's a whole heap of changes, but the largest and hardest part was actually migrating the entire project from VS2008 to VS2019 and getting it all to build successfully.
The groundwork has now been laid, and now we can concentrate more on features. Whether fixing/replacing old ones or adding new.
Uppdateringen presenteras i Winamps forumdel och där förklarar "DJ Egg" att version 5.9 är resultatet av arbete som gjorts de senaste fyra åren. Den största förändringen finns bakom kulisserna, nämligen att projektet flyttats över till en mer modern utvecklingsmiljö. När detta nu är ur världen kan utvecklarna framgent fokusera på att uppdatera, laga och lägga till fler funktioner.
Winamp 5.9 RC1 Build 9999
Winamp 5.9
Improved: Windows 11 compatibility
Improved: Playback of https:// streams
Improved: Updated and tidier generate html playlist code
Improved: [in_mkv] vp8 support
Improved: [in_mod] Playback of .itz, .mdz, .s3z & .xmz compressed modules
Improved: [ml_wire] New working Podcast Directory
Improved: [out_ds] Display device information correctly in Unicode format
Fixed: [in_midi/in_mkv/nu/pfc] memory leaks
Fixed: [in_mp3] id3 empty genre displayed as Blues or Psychobilly
Fixed: [jnetlib/ml_online/ml_wire] JSAPI2 JavaScript API
Misc: lame_enc & libsndfile now static links instead of dynamic dll
Misc: libmpg123, libflac & zlib now static links instead of dynamic dll
Misc: libalac.dll added to Shared folder as part of alac update
Misc: Major compiler refactoring work
Misc: Many more general tweaks, improvements, fixes and optimizations
Misc: Minimum required OS is now Windows 7 SP1
Misc: New online Help section and articles
Misc: SDK now compatible with VS2017 and newer
Misc: Versioning syntax changed to v5.x.x
Misc: Winamp\Microsoft.VC142.CRT runtimes now installed on Win7/8
Removed: Bento Browser tab - So long, and thanks for all the fish!
Updated: [alac/in_mp4] ALAC 2017-11-03-c38887c5
Updated: [enc_lame] LAME 3.100.1
Updated: [freetype.wac] freetype 2.12.1
Updated: [gif] giflib 5.1.4
Updated: [in_cdda] libdiscid 0.6.2
Updated: [in_flac/enc_flac] libFLAC 1.3.4
Updated: [in_mod] libopenmpt 0.7.0 & Portaudio 19.7.0
Updated: [in_mp3] libmpg123 1.29.3
Updated: [in_vorbis] libogg 1.3.5 & libvorbis 1.3.7
Updated: [in_wave] libsndfile 1.1.0
Updated: [OpenSSL] OpenSSL 3.0.3
Updated: [png] libpng 1.6.37
Updated: [vp8] WebM libvpx 1.11.0
Updated: [zlib] zlib 1.2.12