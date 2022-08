The goal is mainstream, modern gaming performance. There are benchmarks already out on a couple of our most important cards—the high-end Intel Arc A750, and the entry-level Intel Arc A380— [that] talk about a few optimized games [that] work really well on Intel Arc graphics. The Intel Arc A750 aims for 60 frames-per-second (fps) at 1440p high [...] We put Intel Arc A380 through its paces on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak at our target of 1080p medium settings. – Ryan Shrout