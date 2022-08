Ampere is the most popular GPU we’ve ever created. It is in the top 15 most popular gaming GPUs on Steam. And it remains the best GPUs in the world, and it will be very successful for some time. However, we do have exciting new next-generation coming and it’s going to be layered on top of that. And so, we’ve taken -- we’ve done two things. We’ve reduced sell-in to let channel inventory correct and we’ve implemented programs with our partners to price position the products in the channel in preparation for our next generation.

[...] The end market gaming demand is solid. It’s off the highs, which was really high recently in the beginning of the year. And so, we have -- and because we were building for such a vibrant market, we found ourselves with excess inventory. And so, our strategy is to sell well below -- sell in well below the current sell-through levels in the marketplace to give the channel an opportunity to correct. We’ll do that for a couple of quarters or so. We believe that by the end of the year, we’ll be in a good shape going into next year. – Jensen Huang