This is our next generation Radeon graphics card, powered by our all-new RDNA 3 architecture. [...] By combining our most advanced gaming architecture with 5 nanometer chiplets, RDNA 3 GPUs will deliver more than 50 percent more performance per watt, than our current generation Radeon GPUs. And it's currently running in our labs. The performance looks absolutely wonderful, and so, for the first time ever; let's take a look at RDNA 3 in action, with the Ryzen 9 7950X. – Lisa Su