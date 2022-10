Extreme situations call for extreme measures!

Guys, for long, the world has been off track. Global events have affected trade, sentiments and prices which in turn have harmed the world community in numerous ways. The pandemic, disrupted supply chains, increased costs of raw materials and logistics, stagnation, inflation, cost of living... these factors have left few lives untouched.

Many branches of the economy are suffering at the moment, fighting to navigate through this rough, unpredictable terrain. LOUQE is no exception. We weathered the pandemic and the component shortages that followed, the newfound positivism was quickly overshadowed by new developments that are currently causing global instability, financially, geopolitically, and environmentally.

We have always tried our best to be transparent, involving the community in the development and considered your suggestions. It is time to share again... LOUQE is suffering from liquidity issues, the summer months have been particularly difficult for us. This has led to a situation where we have significant inventory on our hands that needs to be pushed for us to stay afloat.

The plan is to sell off the inventory at a ridiculously low price point, hopefully this will open the floodgates and allow us to reach the needed cash flow. Starting October 13th, at 20:00 CEST, on our webstore https://shop.louqe.com/ and via Amazon US, you'll be able to grab a unique award-winning premium SFF case and accessories for less than what it costs to produce.

Thank you all for your persistent support!

// Patrik and Team LOUQE