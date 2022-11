Third quarter results came in below our expectations due to the softening PC market and substantial inventory reduction actions across the PC supply chain. Despite the challenging macro environment, we grew revenue 29% year-over-year driven by increased sales of our data center, embedded and game console products. We are confident that our leadership product portfolio, strong balance sheet, and ongoing growth opportunities in our data center and embedded businesses position us well to navigate the current market dynamics. – Lisa Su, VD och styrelseordförande på AMD