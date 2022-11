Why didn't we see Radeon 7000 up against Nvidia, what's up with that? Are you afraid? Now people's imagination is wandering wild. What does it mean, why no Nvidia in your comparison?

So, Nvidia hasn't sent me a 4080 yet, so I'm waiting for that before I can have the comparisons. [...] This card is designed to go up against the 4080 and we do not have the benchmark numbers of the 4080 yet. I think we'll see those in a few weeks. So that's the primary reason to why you didn't see any Nvidia comparisons, plus, we are not in the business of giving them free marketing and advertising. [...] Realistically, we don't know exactly how the 4080 is going to perform, but how we are performing right now, we are confident and comfortable that we are going to make them sweat.