I don't think it's going to be 2023, and I think Nintendo itself is likely very nervous about this transition. Because let's face it, their last few transitions have not gone well. Gamecube was a flop and then they had the Wii which had a huge success, and then they tried to do the Wii U and it was a miserable failure. And now they have a success again. How do you make that transition while keeping that audience happy, and make it exciting again? Like there's a risk if they just do more Switch, like enhanced Switch, it won't necessarily get that same buzz, but if they go too far from that concept they might alienate their fans again.