uh... just adding this in here in case anybody has not seen my other posts.

if you are dealing with the 110c issue and nobody else is helping you out. doenst matter which (AIB you bought this from) you bought it from. send me an email or direct message (since my emails are not working right today) (also, please dont use chat, that shit dont work right). i am putting together a list for my AMD contacts of how many issues we are seeing. they asked if it was just a few users. i said its def more than a handful, so now i need to show some sort of backing for my fat mouth. send me serial numbers. i am sending an email to the AMD guys with how many units are affect. powercolor. sapphire. gigabyte. amd direct. whatever. send me serial numbers. hopefully amd will get some news for all of us, but regardless, when i hear something of substance, i'll make a post to provide some level of guidance on how to go about getting this sorted out.