We truly appreciate the support and patience of the Playstation community, as we managed unprecedented demand in the global challenges over the past two years. PS5 supply improved toward the end of last year, and I am happy to share that December was the biggest month ever for PS5 console sales, and that we've now sold more than 30 million units through to consumers world wide. Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward. – Jim Ryan, President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment