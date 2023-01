I think this year, [the share of HAMR HDDs] will probably still be relatively low, and the faster we ramp up production and scrap rates, and all the costs that we can control on the head and media, the faster we will accelerate. I think this will continue to accelerate in 2024 and 2025. The highest capacity points will be addressed, [...] and these mid-capacity points [...]. – Dave Mosley, VD på Seagate