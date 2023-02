There is a Xe and there is a Xe 2 and in that Xe 2 generation there is a Xe-LPG and there is a HPG (…) and there a slight variations (…) which is our big learning. The idea was we needed to optimize for each segment and build separate chips and do separate verifications. And I think now the real learning is we would be better off concentrating our focus and really thinking of it like a really solidly, hard IP business.

But it's a tough thing, because if you know that your are going into the data center, you know that you are going desktop discrete and you know you are going be integrated – they all have slightly different ways to optimize. And that's what we've done a much much better job going forward.– Tom Peterson, Intel