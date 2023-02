This card was personally reworked by the well known 3DFX engineer Hank Semenec for fully stable 8X FSAA (I have personally verified that this card is rock solid at 8X) Unlike a lot of other Voodoo 5 6000 prototypes, this one is from the later stages of the 6K prototype project where the vast majority of bugs have been ironed out. So if you're looking for the ultimate Voodoo 5 6000 experience with an ACTUAL REAL PROTOTYPE, this is the card for you!