I think we have a very complete IP portfolio across CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, adaptive SoCs, DPUs and a very capable semi-custom team. And so beyond hyperscalers, I think when we look at sort of higher volume opportunities, we think there are higher volume opportunities beyond game consoles that there are custom opportunities available. So I think that combination of IP is very helpful. I think it's a long-term opportunity for us, and it's one of the areas where we think we can add value to our largest customers. – Lisa Su, VD på AMD