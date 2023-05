I would certainly say I don’t think Moore’s Law is dead. I think Moore’s Law has slowed down. We have to do different things to continue to get that performance and that energy efficiency.

We’ve done chiplets — that’s been one big step. We’ve now done 3-D packaging. We think there are a number of other innovations, as well.

Software and algorithms are also quite important. I think you need all of these pieces for us to continue this performance trajectory that we’ve all been on. – Lisa Su, VD för AMD