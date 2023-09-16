Display

The default color rendering for Steam Deck has been adjusted to emulate the sRGB color gamut, resulting in a slightly warmer and more vibrant color appearance.

Improved latency in certain situations where the application renders slower than the display's refresh rate.

Compositing is now avoided in additional scenarios, reducing latency and stutter in situation with multiple overlays on screen.

Added Stretch and Zoom scaling as new options to handle different aspect ratios

VRR can now be enabled in Display Settings if supported by the USB-C adapter.

HDR can now be enabled in Display Settings if supported by the external display.

Boosted: Emulate a wider-gamut display appearance, resulting in increased apparent vibrance. May result in gradient clipping.

sRGB: Emulate the sRGB primaries, in a smooth manner that does not introduce gradient clipping.

Native: The native display color appearance (the color rendering for Steam Deck prior to this update).

Added Settings -> Adjust Display Colors, to tune the display's Color Vibrancy and Color Temperature. The settings can be tuned with a preview of a test image (above), or with your running game.

General

Fixed an issue where certain workloads would exhibit severe CPU performance issues unless SMT was manually disabled

External storage devices are now auto-mounted when connected to Steam Deck. To format or manage storage devices use the new device management interface in Settings->Storage.

Updated graphics drivers, with many performance and functionality improvements.

Improved performance for Starfield.

Fixed viewmodel corruption in Amnesia: The Bunker and launch failures for Immortals of Aveum and Kaiju-A-GoGo.

Improved Bluetooth connection stability, especially with multiple controllers

Slightly improved sleep resume speed

Implemented switching between controller bindings and mouse/keyboard desktop bindings by long-pressing Options in the Linux hid-steam driver, to match Steam's default Desktop configuration.

Improved fade transitions between applications.

The contents of the performance overlay can now be customized by creating a ~/.config/MangoHud/presets.conf configuration file.

Fixed a bug where some games could appear stretched if their window size didn't match their swapchain size (eg. Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4)

Fixed Disgaea PC needing to be tapped on before input works

Fixed physical dimensions reported to games, fixing some issues with an incorrect aspect ratio sometimes being detected (eg. Returnal)

Worked around a problem where Allow Tearing could cause heavy stuttering if the Performance Overlay or other overlays appeared on screen. Tearing is now impossible in such situations, and the Performance Overlay should be disabled for best results.

Fixed a problem where keyboard input would not be detected in Overwatch 2