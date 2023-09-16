Bland de utmärkande egenskaperna med Valves Steam Deck är inte bara hårdvara och format, utan även operativsystemet. Här har Valve satsat på Linux och ur kartong kommer Steam Deck med Arch-baserade Steam OS. Nu anländer version 3.5 som beta, med både nyheter och prestandalyft.
I vanlig ordning innehåller uppdateringar en lång lista buggfixar och mindre åtgärder, men en handfull uppdateringar sticker ut. En av dem är variabel uppdateringsfrekvens (VRR), en funktion som synkroniserar bildskärmens uppdateringsfrekvens med antalet bilder grafikdelen renderar.
Det används främst för att undvika så kallad tearing, när grafiken "skär sig" eller ser ryckig ut till följd av att grafikkortet väntar in skärmens uppdateringscykel. Därtill tillkommer stöd för HDR. Värt att notera är att båda funktioner inte gäller konsolens inbyggda skärm. För VRR krävs att Steam Deck ansluts till en extern skärm med stöd för tekniken, medan HDR-funktionen även behöver en kompatibel USB Type-C-adapter.
Vässade grafikdrivrutiner och speloptimeringar
Utöver nya bildskärmsrelaterade funktioner vässar Valve på grafikdrivrutinerna och åtgärdar ett problem med Simultaneous Multi Threading (SMT). Tillsammans med optimeringar ska det ge märkbart bättre spelprestanda, däribland specifikt i färska Starfield, även om titeln fortfarande inte officiellt stöds på Steam Deck.
Sist men inte minst tillkommer ett spänningsreglage i BIOS, som i teorin gör det möjligt att undervolta grafikdelen. Funktionerna är hittills inte skarpt lanserade. För att ta del av betan behöver användare aktivera "Preview"-läget på Steam Deck.
Display
The default color rendering for Steam Deck has been adjusted to emulate the sRGB color gamut, resulting in a slightly warmer and more vibrant color appearance.
Added Settings -> Adjust Display Colors, to tune the display's Color Vibrancy and Color Temperature. The settings can be tuned with a preview of a test image (above), or with your running game.
Native: The native display color appearance (the color rendering for Steam Deck prior to this update).
sRGB: Emulate the sRGB primaries, in a smooth manner that does not introduce gradient clipping.
Boosted: Emulate a wider-gamut display appearance, resulting in increased apparent vibrance. May result in gradient clipping.
HDR can now be enabled in Display Settings if supported by the external display.
VRR can now be enabled in Display Settings if supported by the USB-C adapter.
Added Stretch and Zoom scaling as new options to handle different aspect ratios
Fixed touchscreen orientation while external display is connected.
Compositing is now avoided in additional scenarios, reducing latency and stutter in situation with multiple overlays on screen.
Improved latency in certain situations where the application renders slower than the display's refresh rate.
General
Fixed an issue where certain workloads would exhibit severe CPU performance issues unless SMT was manually disabled
External storage devices are now auto-mounted when connected to Steam Deck. To format or manage storage devices use the new device management interface in Settings->Storage.
Updated graphics drivers, with many performance and functionality improvements.
Improved performance for Starfield.
Fixed viewmodel corruption in Amnesia: The Bunker and launch failures for Immortals of Aveum and Kaiju-A-GoGo.
Improved Bluetooth connection stability, especially with multiple controllers
Slightly improved sleep resume speed
Implemented switching between controller bindings and mouse/keyboard desktop bindings by long-pressing Options in the Linux hid-steam driver, to match Steam's default Desktop configuration.
Improved fade transitions between applications.
The contents of the performance overlay can now be customized by creating a ~/.config/MangoHud/presets.conf configuration file.
Fixed a bug where some games could appear stretched if their window size didn't match their swapchain size (eg. Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4)
Fixed Disgaea PC needing to be tapped on before input works
Fixed physical dimensions reported to games, fixing some issues with an incorrect aspect ratio sometimes being detected (eg. Returnal)
Worked around a problem where Allow Tearing could cause heavy stuttering if the Performance Overlay or other overlays appeared on screen. Tearing is now impossible in such situations, and the Performance Overlay should be disabled for best results.
Fixed a problem where keyboard input would not be detected in Overwatch 2
Controller firmware: fixed an issue where some thumbstick touch sensors would lose touch periodically
Firmware 116
Added voltage offset settings
Improved robustness of the Firmware Settings Reset chord (Volume Down + Quick-Access + Power) against some boot hang scenarios.
Fixed a rare issue that would set the processor TDP limit too low causing CPU and GPU frequencies to be stuck at 400 MHz and 200 MHz respectively.
Fixed an issue when the charging light would turn back on when plugged in for a while after fully charged.
Updated Arch Linux Base
This update pulls in newer performance, security and stability fixes for the underlying packages that are the foundation for SteamOS
Most notably, this includes recent changes to KDE Plasma, Steam Deck's Desktop Mode. Full notes on these updates can be found on KDE's website here. Here are a few of the highlights:
New window tiling system
Updated Discover (app store / software manager) with a new homepage and improved search
Discover can now perform system updates from the desktop
Updated desktop widgets