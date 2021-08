Disable signature verification of drivers:

Go to Start Menu > Run and type the following command:

bcdedit /set nointegritychecks ON

If the Run command is unavailable in start menu, please refer to this FAQ

Restart the PC and install the unsigned driver

Note that it is highly recommended to enable the signature verification of drivers

Go to Start Menu > Run and type the following command:

bcdedit /set nointegritychecks OFF

Restart your PC