The entity type '...' requires a primary key to be defined.

The entity type '...' requires a primary key to be defined.

Hej, FYI detta är skolarbete.

Bakgrund. Jag huller på att skapa en databas med x antal tabeller. I min context klass har jag tre dataset, varav en, Player använder sig av andra klasser, Card och Hand. Detta verkar ha skapat problem när jag försöker använda Add-Migration så måste jag lägga till en

        public int Id {get; set;}

för att få det att fungera, men detta leder till att alla klasser med denna kod i sig får sitt egna 'table' i databasen. Är det menat att detta ska hända eller kan jag bli av med det?

Context.

namespace WpfGameDAL
{
    public class GameDbContext : DbContext
    {

        public DbSet<Player> Players { get; set; }

        public DbSet<GameSession> Sessions { get; set; }

        public DbSet<GameStatistics> Statistics { get; set; }

        protected override void OnConfiguring(DbContextOptionsBuilder options)
        {
            options.UseSqlServer(@Server=(localdb)\mssqllocaldb;Database=WpfTestDb);
            Debug.WriteLine("Is configured " + options.IsConfigured);
        }
    }
}

Player.

namespace WpfGameDLL
{
    public class Player
    {

        [Key]
        public int Id { get; set; }
        [Required]
        public string PlayerName { get; set; }
        [Required]
        public int Wins { get; set; }
        [Required]
        public int Losses { get; set; }

        private string playerId;
        private Hand hand;

        public Player(string name)
        {
            playerId = name + GenerateId();
            hand = new Hand();
        }

        public Player()
        {

        }

        public string GenerateId()
        {
            Random random = new Random();
            string id = "";
            for (int i = 0; i < 4; i++)
            {
                id += Convert.ToString(random.Next(0, 10));
            }
            return id;
        }

        public Hand Hand
        {
            get { return hand; }
            set { hand = value; }
        }

        public void ResetHand()
        {
            hand = new Hand();
        }

        public string PlayerId
        {
            get { return playerId; }
            set { playerId = value; }
        }

        public bool AddCard(Card card)
        {
            bool bust = hand.AddCard(card);
            return bust;
        }

        public int GetSumOfCards()
        {
            int sum = hand.GetSumOfCards();
            return sum;
        }

        public bool Next()
        {
            int nrOfCards = hand.NumberOfCards();
            if (nrOfCards > 1)
            {
                return false;
            }
            return true;
        }

        public bool Bust()
        {
            if (!Next())
            {
                int value = GetSumOfCards();
                if (value > 21)
                {
                    return false;
                }
                return true;
            }
            else return false;
        }


    }
}

Hand.

namespace WpfGameDLL
{
    public class Hand
    {
        private List<Card> cards;

        public Hand()
        {
            cards = new List<Card>();
        }

        public List<Card> GetCards()
        {
            return cards;
        }

        public List<Card> Cards
        {
            get { return cards; }
            set { cards = value; }
        }

        public bool AddCard(Card card)
        {
            cards.Add(card);
            int value = GetSumOfCards();
            return CanHit(value);
        }

        public bool HandBust(int sum)
        {
            if (sum > 21)
            {
                return true;
            }
            return false;
        }

        public bool CanHit(int sum)
        {
            if (sum < 21)
            {
                return true;
            }
            else return false;
        }

        public int GetSumOfCards()
        {
            try
            {
                int sum = 0;
                for (int i = 0; i < cards.Count; i++)
                {
                    sum += cards[i].GetValue();
                }
                if (HasAce()) //An ace can be either 11 or 1, if the sum is more than 11 than the ace takes the value of 1 else it has the value of 11;
                {
                    if (sum < 10)
                    {
                        sum = sum + 10;
                    }
                }
                return sum;
            }
            catch (System.NullReferenceException)
            {

            }
            return 0;
        }

        public bool HasAce()
        {
            //In blackjack aces have a special function that changes their value to the total, reqiring this mehtod being included to account for that.
            string[] aces = new string[] { "c1", "s1", "h1", "d1" };
            for (int i = 0; i < cards.Count; i++)
            {
                for (int j = 0; j < aces.Length; j++)
                {
                    if (cards[i].GetSuite() == aces[j])
                    {
                        return true;
                    }
                }
            }
            return false;
        }

        public int NumberOfCards()
        {
            return cards.Count;
        }
    }
}

Card.

namespace WpfGameDLL
{
    public class Card
    {
        private string suite;
        private int value;

        public Card()
        {

        }

        public BitmapImage GetCardBack()
        {
            BitmapImage img = new BitmapImage(GetPathUri("b2fv"));
            return img;
        }

        public BitmapImage GetCardEdge()
        {
            Uri uri = GetPathUri("b2pl");
            BitmapImage img = new BitmapImage(uri);
            return img;
        }

        public Uri GetPathUri(string fileName)
        {
            string path = System.IO.Directory.GetCurrentDirectory();
            Uri uri = new Uri(path + @\CardGUI" + fileName + .png");
            return uri;
        }

        public Card(string suite)
        {
            this.suite = suite;
            value = (int)Enum.Parse(typeof(EnumSuite), suite);
        }

        //Kortens suite matchar namnet på deras bilder i bild mappen så denna metod hämtar filvägen till ett korts png fil
        //och omvandlar sedan den till en bitmapimage som man kan skicka tillbaka till en xaml class där man kan visa bilden.
        public BitmapImage GetCardImage()
        {
            string path = System.IO.Directory.GetCurrentDirectory();
            Uri uri = new Uri(path + @\CardGUI" + suite + .png");
            BitmapImage img = new BitmapImage(uri);
            return img;
        }

        public string GetSuite()
        {
            return suite;
        }

        public int GetValue()
        {
            try
            {
                return value;
            }
            catch (NullReferenceException)
            {
                return 0;
            }

        }
    }
}

Hela felmedelandet frå package manager console efter jag skrivit in Add-Migration -Project WpfGameDAL
Add-Migration -Project WpfGameDAL
cmdlet Add-Migration at command pipeline position 1
Supply values for the following parameters:
Name: testMig
Build started...
Build succeeded.
System.InvalidOperationException: The entity type 'Card' requires a primary key to be defined. If you intended to use a keyless entity type, call 'HasNoKey' in 'OnModelCreating'. For more information on keyless entity types, see https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=2141943.
at Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.Infrastructure.ModelValidator.ValidateNonNullPrimaryKeys(IModel model, IDiagnosticsLogger`1 logger)
at Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.Infrastructure.ModelValidator.Validate(IModel model, IDiagnosticsLogger`1 logger)
at Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.Infrastructure.RelationalModelValidator.Validate(IModel model, IDiagnosticsLogger`1 logger)
at Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.SqlServer.Infrastructure.Internal.SqlServerModelValidator.Validate(IModel model, IDiagnosticsLogger`1 logger)
at Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.Infrastructure.ModelRuntimeInitializer.Initialize(IModel model, Boolean designTime, IDiagnosticsLogger`1 validationLogger)
at Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.Infrastructure.ModelSource.GetModel(DbContext context, ModelCreationDependencies modelCreationDependencies, Boolean designTime)
at Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.Internal.DbContextServices.CreateModel(Boolean designTime)
at Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.Internal.DbContextServices.get_Model()
at Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.Infrastructure.EntityFrameworkServicesBuilder.<>c.<TryAddCoreServices>b__8_4(IServiceProvider p)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteRuntimeResolver.VisitFactory(FactoryCallSite factoryCallSite, RuntimeResolverContext context)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteVisitor`2.VisitCallSiteMain(ServiceCallSite callSite, TArgument argument)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteRuntimeResolver.VisitCache(ServiceCallSite callSite, RuntimeResolverContext context, ServiceProviderEngineScope serviceProviderEngine, RuntimeResolverLock lockType)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteRuntimeResolver.VisitScopeCache(ServiceCallSite callSite, RuntimeResolverContext context)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteVisitor`2.VisitCallSite(ServiceCallSite callSite, TArgument argument)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteRuntimeResolver.VisitConstructor(ConstructorCallSite constructorCallSite, RuntimeResolverContext context)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteVisitor`2.VisitCallSiteMain(ServiceCallSite callSite, TArgument argument)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteRuntimeResolver.VisitCache(ServiceCallSite callSite, RuntimeResolverContext context, ServiceProviderEngineScope serviceProviderEngine, RuntimeResolverLock lockType)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteRuntimeResolver.VisitScopeCache(ServiceCallSite callSite, RuntimeResolverContext context)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteVisitor`2.VisitCallSite(ServiceCallSite callSite, TArgument argument)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteRuntimeResolver.VisitConstructor(ConstructorCallSite constructorCallSite, RuntimeResolverContext context)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteVisitor`2.VisitCallSiteMain(ServiceCallSite callSite, TArgument argument)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteRuntimeResolver.VisitCache(ServiceCallSite callSite, RuntimeResolverContext context, ServiceProviderEngineScope serviceProviderEngine, RuntimeResolverLock lockType)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteRuntimeResolver.VisitScopeCache(ServiceCallSite callSite, RuntimeResolverContext context)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteVisitor`2.VisitCallSite(ServiceCallSite callSite, TArgument argument)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteRuntimeResolver.VisitConstructor(ConstructorCallSite constructorCallSite, RuntimeResolverContext context)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteVisitor`2.VisitCallSiteMain(ServiceCallSite callSite, TArgument argument)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteRuntimeResolver.VisitCache(ServiceCallSite callSite, RuntimeResolverContext context, ServiceProviderEngineScope serviceProviderEngine, RuntimeResolverLock lockType)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteRuntimeResolver.VisitScopeCache(ServiceCallSite callSite, RuntimeResolverContext context)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteVisitor`2.VisitCallSite(ServiceCallSite callSite, TArgument argument)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteRuntimeResolver.VisitConstructor(ConstructorCallSite constructorCallSite, RuntimeResolverContext context)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteVisitor`2.VisitCallSiteMain(ServiceCallSite callSite, TArgument argument)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteRuntimeResolver.VisitCache(ServiceCallSite callSite, RuntimeResolverContext context, ServiceProviderEngineScope serviceProviderEngine, RuntimeResolverLock lockType)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteRuntimeResolver.VisitScopeCache(ServiceCallSite callSite, RuntimeResolverContext context)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteVisitor`2.VisitCallSite(ServiceCallSite callSite, TArgument argument)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteRuntimeResolver.VisitConstructor(ConstructorCallSite constructorCallSite, RuntimeResolverContext context)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteVisitor`2.VisitCallSiteMain(ServiceCallSite callSite, TArgument argument)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteRuntimeResolver.VisitCache(ServiceCallSite callSite, RuntimeResolverContext context, ServiceProviderEngineScope serviceProviderEngine, RuntimeResolverLock lockType)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteRuntimeResolver.VisitScopeCache(ServiceCallSite callSite, RuntimeResolverContext context)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteVisitor`2.VisitCallSite(ServiceCallSite callSite, TArgument argument)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.CallSiteRuntimeResolver.Resolve(ServiceCallSite callSite, ServiceProviderEngineScope scope)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.DynamicServiceProviderEngine.<>c__DisplayClass2_0.<RealizeService>b__0(ServiceProviderEngineScope scope)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceProvider.GetService(Type serviceType, ServiceProviderEngineScope serviceProviderEngineScope)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceLookup.ServiceProviderEngineScope.GetService(Type serviceType)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceProviderServiceExtensions.GetRequiredService(IServiceProvider provider, Type serviceType)
at Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection.ServiceProviderServiceExtensions.GetRequiredService[T](IServiceProvider provider)
at Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.DbContext.get_DbContextDependencies()
at Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.DbContext.get_ContextServices()
at Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.DbContext.get_InternalServiceProvider()
at Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.DbContext.Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.Infrastructure.IInfrastructure<System.IServiceProvider>.get_Instance()
at Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.Infrastructure.Internal.InfrastructureExtensions.GetService[TService](IInfrastructure`1 accessor)
at Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.Infrastructure.AccessorExtensions.GetService[TService](IInfrastructure`1 accessor)
at Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.Design.Internal.DbContextOperations.CreateContext(Func`1 factory)
at Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.Design.Internal.DbContextOperations.CreateContext(String contextType)
at Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.Design.Internal.MigrationsOperations.AddMigration(String name, String outputDir, String contextType, String namespace)
at Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.Design.OperationExecutor.AddMigrationImpl(String name, String outputDir, String contextType, String namespace)
at Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.Design.OperationExecutor.AddMigration.<>c__DisplayClass0_0.<.ctor>b__0()
at Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.Design.OperationExecutor.OperationBase.<>c__DisplayClass3_0`1.<Execute>b__0()
at Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.Design.OperationExecutor.OperationBase.Execute(Action action)
The entity type 'Card' requires a primary key to be defined. If you intended to use a keyless entity type, call 'HasNoKey' in 'OnModelCreating'. For more information on keyless entity types, see https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=2141943.

Din Card-klass behöver en primary key definierad, precis som det står i undantaget och precis som du redan gjort på Player.

