The entity type '...' requires a primary key to be defined.

Hej, FYI detta är skolarbete.

Bakgrund. Jag huller på att skapa en databas med x antal tabeller. I min context klass har jag tre dataset, varav en, Player använder sig av andra klasser, Card och Hand. Detta verkar ha skapat problem när jag försöker använda Add-Migration så måste jag lägga till en

public int Id {get; set;}

för att få det att fungera, men detta leder till att alla klasser med denna kod i sig får sitt egna 'table' i databasen. Är det menat att detta ska hända eller kan jag bli av med det?

Context.

namespace WpfGameDAL { public class GameDbContext : DbContext { public DbSet<Player> Players { get; set; } public DbSet<GameSession> Sessions { get; set; } public DbSet<GameStatistics> Statistics { get; set; } protected override void OnConfiguring(DbContextOptionsBuilder options) { options.UseSqlServer(@Server=(localdb)\mssqllocaldb;Database=WpfTestDb); Debug.WriteLine("Is configured " + options.IsConfigured); } } }

Player.

namespace WpfGameDLL { public class Player { [Key] public int Id { get; set; } [Required] public string PlayerName { get; set; } [Required] public int Wins { get; set; } [Required] public int Losses { get; set; } private string playerId; private Hand hand; public Player(string name) { playerId = name + GenerateId(); hand = new Hand(); } public Player() { } public string GenerateId() { Random random = new Random(); string id = ""; for (int i = 0; i < 4; i++) { id += Convert.ToString(random.Next(0, 10)); } return id; } public Hand Hand { get { return hand; } set { hand = value; } } public void ResetHand() { hand = new Hand(); } public string PlayerId { get { return playerId; } set { playerId = value; } } public bool AddCard(Card card) { bool bust = hand.AddCard(card); return bust; } public int GetSumOfCards() { int sum = hand.GetSumOfCards(); return sum; } public bool Next() { int nrOfCards = hand.NumberOfCards(); if (nrOfCards > 1) { return false; } return true; } public bool Bust() { if (!Next()) { int value = GetSumOfCards(); if (value > 21) { return false; } return true; } else return false; } } }

Hand.

namespace WpfGameDLL { public class Hand { private List<Card> cards; public Hand() { cards = new List<Card>(); } public List<Card> GetCards() { return cards; } public List<Card> Cards { get { return cards; } set { cards = value; } } public bool AddCard(Card card) { cards.Add(card); int value = GetSumOfCards(); return CanHit(value); } public bool HandBust(int sum) { if (sum > 21) { return true; } return false; } public bool CanHit(int sum) { if (sum < 21) { return true; } else return false; } public int GetSumOfCards() { try { int sum = 0; for (int i = 0; i < cards.Count; i++) { sum += cards[i].GetValue(); } if (HasAce()) //An ace can be either 11 or 1, if the sum is more than 11 than the ace takes the value of 1 else it has the value of 11; { if (sum < 10) { sum = sum + 10; } } return sum; } catch (System.NullReferenceException) { } return 0; } public bool HasAce() { //In blackjack aces have a special function that changes their value to the total, reqiring this mehtod being included to account for that. string[] aces = new string[] { "c1", "s1", "h1", "d1" }; for (int i = 0; i < cards.Count; i++) { for (int j = 0; j < aces.Length; j++) { if (cards[i].GetSuite() == aces[j]) { return true; } } } return false; } public int NumberOfCards() { return cards.Count; } } }

Card.

namespace WpfGameDLL { public class Card { private string suite; private int value; public Card() { } public BitmapImage GetCardBack() { BitmapImage img = new BitmapImage(GetPathUri("b2fv")); return img; } public BitmapImage GetCardEdge() { Uri uri = GetPathUri("b2pl"); BitmapImage img = new BitmapImage(uri); return img; } public Uri GetPathUri(string fileName) { string path = System.IO.Directory.GetCurrentDirectory(); Uri uri = new Uri(path + @\CardGUI" + fileName + .png"); return uri; } public Card(string suite) { this.suite = suite; value = (int)Enum.Parse(typeof(EnumSuite), suite); } //Kortens suite matchar namnet på deras bilder i bild mappen så denna metod hämtar filvägen till ett korts png fil //och omvandlar sedan den till en bitmapimage som man kan skicka tillbaka till en xaml class där man kan visa bilden. public BitmapImage GetCardImage() { string path = System.IO.Directory.GetCurrentDirectory(); Uri uri = new Uri(path + @\CardGUI" + suite + .png"); BitmapImage img = new BitmapImage(uri); return img; } public string GetSuite() { return suite; } public int GetValue() { try { return value; } catch (NullReferenceException) { return 0; } } } }

Hela felmedelandet frå package manager console efter jag skrivit in Add-Migration -Project WpfGameDAL

Add-Migration -Project WpfGameDAL

cmdlet Add-Migration at command pipeline position 1

Supply values for the following parameters:

Name: testMig

Build started...

Build succeeded.

System.InvalidOperationException: The entity type 'Card' requires a primary key to be defined. If you intended to use a keyless entity type, call 'HasNoKey' in 'OnModelCreating'. For more information on keyless entity types, see https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=2141943.

