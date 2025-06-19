Rensning grafikkort moderkort m.m

Manh1992
Medlem
●
Allt fungerar väl säljes pga uppgradering!
Rtx 2070 - 1500
2060 super -1400
MSI H310M PRO-D
Intel Core i7-8700 processor
16GB Corsair RAM-minne
650w evga supernova G5
Be Quiet! kylare.
MSI H310M PRO-D + Intel Core i7-8700 processor + 16GB Corsair RAM-minne för 600kr + frakt
Amd 2500+ AQXEA 0330 @ 2200mhz 220x10 | 2x256mb-1x512mb PC3200 | Powercolor x800Pro ViVo @ XT PE
Celeron 800 @ 920mhz 115x8 | 512mb PC 133 | Geforce 2 200MX
