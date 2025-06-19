Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Rensning grafikkort moderkort m.m

Allt fungerar väl säljes pga uppgradering!

Rtx 2070 - 1500
2060 super -1400
MSI H310M PRO-D
Intel Core i7-8700 processor
16GB Corsair RAM-minne
650w evga supernova G5
Be Quiet! kylare.

MSI H310M PRO-D + Intel Core i7-8700 processor + 16GB Corsair RAM-minne för 600kr + frakt

