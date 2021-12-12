Keycaps & switches köpes!

Deerhall
Medlem ♥
●
I changed my shape today.
Human, at the break of day.
Dropped my suit without a noise.
The sun gave me no choice.
Har nyligen fått intresse för mekaniska tangentbord. Är intresserad av keycaps och switches men även annat kan vara av intresse!
Budgeten ligger på max några hundralappar.
I changed my shape today.
Human, at the break of day.
Dropped my suit without a noise.
The sun gave me no choice.
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2021 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.