Hej alla.

Ett problem som har uppstått de senaste veckorna är att ett okänt program tar fokus i någon millisekund för att sedan försvinna. Ibland blinkar ett fönster till för att omedelbart försvinna, men oftast märker jag det bara genom att bli utkastat till desktop från spel. Jag har inte tagit tid, men uppskattar att det sker ca var 5e till 7e minut.

Jag har avinstallerat mjukvara som jag inte använder eller som jag har installerat de senaste veckorna men det blev ingen skillnad.

Har självklart sökt på olika processer och orsaker på nätet men än så länge utan resultat.

Någon tipsade om Process Explorer så jag klistrar in info därifrån nedan så att någon med lite större kunskap kan ta en titt.

Mycket tacksam för svar eftersom detta driver mig till fullständigt vansinne.

Process Explorer:

Vänliga hälsningar

Daniel