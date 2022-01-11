- Registrerad
- Dec 2018
Okänt program tar fokus.
Hej alla.
Ett problem som har uppstått de senaste veckorna är att ett okänt program tar fokus i någon millisekund för att sedan försvinna. Ibland blinkar ett fönster till för att omedelbart försvinna, men oftast märker jag det bara genom att bli utkastat till desktop från spel. Jag har inte tagit tid, men uppskattar att det sker ca var 5e till 7e minut.
Jag har avinstallerat mjukvara som jag inte använder eller som jag har installerat de senaste veckorna men det blev ingen skillnad.
Har självklart sökt på olika processer och orsaker på nätet men än så länge utan resultat.
Någon tipsade om Process Explorer så jag klistrar in info därifrån nedan så att någon med lite större kunskap kan ta en titt.
Mycket tacksam för svar eftersom detta driver mig till fullständigt vansinne.
Process Explorer:
Process CPU Private Bytes Working Set PID Description Company Name
Registry 11 100 K 61 496 K 124
System Idle Process 68.30 60 K 8 K 0
System < 0.01 204 K 2 500 K 4
Interrupts 0.19 0 K 0 K n/a Hardware Interrupts and DPCs
smss.exe 1 068 K 1 224 K 488
Memory Compression 80 K 4 748 K 3024
csrss.exe < 0.01 1 976 K 5 660 K 712
wininit.exe 1 528 K 7 152 K 820
services.exe < 0.01 5 792 K 10 980 K 892
svchost.exe < 0.01 11 496 K 31 936 K 316 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
WmiPrvSE.exe 2 980 K 10 120 K 4304
WmiPrvSE.exe < 0.01 6 512 K 15 952 K 6124
StartMenuExperienceHost.exe 26 096 K 77 920 K 7784
TextInputHost.exe 13 716 K 53 392 K 1824 Microsoft Corporation
RuntimeBroker.exe 6 324 K 25 224 K 8048 Runtime Broker Microsoft Corporation
SearchApp.exe Suspended 82 524 K 149 348 K 6876 Search application Microsoft Corporation
RuntimeBroker.exe < 0.01 7 472 K 27 180 K 8344 Runtime Broker Microsoft Corporation
YourPhone.exe Suspended 40 952 K 58 296 K 8532 YourPhone Microsoft Corporation
SettingSyncHost.exe 3 032 K 11 972 K 9544 Host Process for Setting Synchronization Microsoft Corporation
TiWorker.exe 6.34 39 476 K 45 124 K 10220
RuntimeBroker.exe < 0.01 3 744 K 20 936 K 7368 Runtime Broker Microsoft Corporation
YourPhoneServer.exe < 0.01 80 656 K 118 352 K 1476
YourPhoneAppProxy.exe < 0.01 40 592 K 71 556 K 9476 YourPhoneAppProxy Microsoft Corporation
RuntimeBroker.exe 4 560 K 19 168 K 8456 Runtime Broker Microsoft Corporation
smartscreen.exe 8 468 K 23 708 K 10244 Windows Defender SmartScreen Microsoft Corporation
unsecapp.exe 1 848 K 8 292 K 11304 Sink to receive asynchronous callbacks for WMI client application Microsoft Corporation
IGCC.exe 17 464 K 52 992 K 11412 IGCC Intel Corporation
SystemSettings.exe Suspended 27 660 K 63 992 K 8792 Settings Microsoft Corporation
ApplicationFrameHost.exe 20 848 K 30 868 K 11388 Application Frame Host Microsoft Corporation
MoUsoCoreWorker.exe 17 532 K 29 952 K 2952
Calculator.exe Suspended 22 536 K 49 240 K 1316
RuntimeBroker.exe 2 148 K 8 272 K 1968 Runtime Broker Microsoft Corporation
WUDFHost.exe 1 908 K 6 244 K 740
svchost.exe < 0.01 7 024 K 14 692 K 1048 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 2 808 K 8 688 K 1104 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 044 K 7 856 K 1344 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 304 K 9 580 K 1392 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 1 884 K 8 492 K 1412 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 688 K 11 724 K 1428 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 456 K 10 472 K 1544 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 132 K 12 012 K 1552 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 18 216 K 21 404 K 1592 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 6 492 K 15 336 K 1628 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
taskhostw.exe 5 040 K 13 848 K 6904 Host Process for Windows Tasks Microsoft Corporation
RAVBg64.exe 5 968 K 12 104 K 11772 HD Audio Background Process Realtek Semiconductor
RAVBg64.exe < 0.01 6 272 K 13 012 K 11780 HD Audio Background Process Realtek Semiconductor
IntelCpHDCPSvc.exe 1 468 K 7 560 K 1736 Intel HD Graphics Drivers for Windows(R) Intel Corporation
svchost.exe 2 776 K 8 816 K 1748 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 3 480 K 13 800 K 1788 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 1 692 K 6 608 K 1828 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 120 K 7 888 K 1856 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 1 956 K 8 436 K 1908 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 4 860 K 9 000 K 1948 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 2 796 K 15 012 K 1876 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
sihost.exe 6 124 K 26 604 K 6648 Shell Infrastructure Host Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 120 K 8 668 K 2084 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
IntelCpHeciSvc.exe 1 360 K 7 012 K 2092 IntelCpHeciSvc Executable Intel Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 2 524 K 7 892 K 2100 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
igfxCUIService.exe 1 924 K 9 184 K 2304 igfxCUIService Module Intel Corporation
igfxEM.exe 5 120 K 20 648 K 7092 igfxEM Module Intel Corporation
svchost.exe 1 792 K 8 228 K 2396 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 2 236 K 7 984 K 2404 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
dasHost.exe < 0.01 7 584 K 19 468 K 2620
svchost.exe 5 108 K 12 984 K 2508 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 7 320 K 15 740 K 2628 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 1 512 K 6 184 K 2636 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
NVDisplay.Container.exe 5 140 K 18 772 K 2644 NVIDIA Container NVIDIA Corporation
NVDisplay.Container.exe < 0.01 41 352 K 53 772 K 3244
svchost.exe 2 384 K 9 904 K 2692 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 3 440 K 9 816 K 2792 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 460 K 11 860 K 2824 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 616 K 13 012 K 2900 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 1 356 K 5 980 K 2908 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 092 K 8 236 K 2980 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 040 K 7 692 K 2988 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 1 568 K 7 352 K 2468 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 3 572 K 13 180 K 3220 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
audiodg.exe 5 404 K 10 516 K 6184
svchost.exe < 0.01 3 672 K 9 260 K 3364 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 048 K 7 004 K 3372 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 3 128 K 10 536 K 3380 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 2 240 K 7 836 K 3528 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 6 440 K 19 532 K 3616 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 3 132 K 9 520 K 3692 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 0.19 10 428 K 20 240 K 3728 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 656 K 13 072 K 3760 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
spoolsv.exe 5 628 K 15 808 K 3860 Spooler SubSystem App Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 4 388 K 14 552 K 3916 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 10 284 K 19 344 K 3968 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 272 K 8 876 K 4020 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 288 K 8 380 K 4044 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 356 K 10 548 K 4460 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 3 088 K 10 532 K 4500 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 8 460 K 18 908 K 4508 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 15 408 K 28 260 K 4516 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
OneApp.IGCC.WinService.exe 30 920 K 34 080 K 4524 Intel® Graphics Command Center Service Intel Corporation
AdminService.exe 2 828 K 8 108 K 4536 Windows Setup API Windows (R) Win 7 DDK provider
armsvc.exe 1 740 K 6 296 K 4548 Adobe Acrobat Update Service Adobe Inc.
svchost.exe 2 928 K 10 960 K 4580 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
lghub_updater.exe 14 784 K 19 856 K 4648 LGHUB Updater Logitech, Inc.
pia-service.exe 7 704 K 24 440 K 4728
ss_conn_service.exe 2 012 K 6 480 K 4744 MSS CS Connectivity Service DEVGURU Co., LTD.
ss_conn_service2.exe 2 200 K 7 672 K 4752 MSS CS Connectivity Service DEVGURU Co., LTD.
svchost.exe 1 684 K 6 928 K 4780 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 2 412 K 9 332 K 4800 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 1 320 K 5 784 K 4868 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 000 K 8 664 K 4876 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 3 956 K 17 548 K 4884 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
MsMpEng.exe 13.81 817 628 K 658 488 K 4896 Antimalware Service Executable Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 1 416 K 5 628 K 4948 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
TeamViewer_Service.exe < 0.01 18 848 K 27 092 K 4956 TeamViewer TeamViewer Germany GmbH
TeamViewer.exe < 0.01 55 684 K 66 140 K 3992 TeamViewer TeamViewer Germany GmbH
tv_w32.exe < 0.01 2 788 K 9 260 K 8188
tv_x64.exe < 0.01 2 284 K 9 084 K 5968
svchost.exe 2 392 K 7 756 K 3636 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 7 240 K 14 524 K 4380 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 3 680 K 13 664 K 5524 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 200 K 10 212 K 5932 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 5 836 K 18 820 K 4712 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 1 984 K 9 064 K 6720 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 8 044 K 30 188 K 6724 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
PresentationFontCache.exe 26 196 K 20 736 K 6772 PresentationFontCache.exe Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 7 536 K 39 716 K 6792 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 3 900 K 16 868 K 7028 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 1 496 K 6 596 K 7120 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
ctfmon.exe 3 912 K 15 928 K 4844
svchost.exe 5 512 K 19 936 K 7264 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 3 240 K 17 752 K 7952 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
SearchIndexer.exe < 0.01 20 128 K 23 608 K 8076 Microsoft Windows Search Indexer Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 1 424 K 5 624 K 8872 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 6 184 K 15 900 K 9008 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 008 K 8 628 K 9016 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 3 492 K 10 324 K 9116 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
NisSrv.exe 5 672 K 11 780 K 10000 Microsoft Network Realtime Inspection Service Microsoft Corporation
TrustedInstaller.exe < 0.01 2 184 K 7 660 K 10176 Windows Modules Installer Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 1 996 K 9 376 K 10172 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 628 K 8 460 K 10116 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
SecurityHealthService.exe 3 988 K 14 292 K 10336 Windows Security Health Service Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 296 K 10 320 K 11192 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 4 172 K 9 884 K 10720 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 1 868 K 8 448 K 12044 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 596 K 9 132 K 2744 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 9.89 60 268 K 83 872 K 1776 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 1 464 K 5 972 K 9272 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 4 432 K 14 412 K 5000 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 1 688 K 6 532 K 9380 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
sppsvc.exe 3 892 K 12 192 K 12128 Microsoft Software Protection Platform Service Microsoft Corporation
DolbyDAX2API.exe 31 556 K 44 180 K 2864 DolbyDAX2API Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
IAStorDataMgrSvc.exe < 0.01 33 972 K 51 564 K 4772
SgrmBroker.exe < 0.01 4 952 K 8 804 K 11852 System Guard Runtime Monitor Broker Service Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 3 384 K 13 028 K 2704 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 2 996 K 11 308 K 1516 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 3 104 K 10 392 K 4736 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe 1 936 K 7 604 K 2700 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
svchost.exe < 0.01 7 244 K 19 636 K 11676 Host Process for Windows Services Microsoft Corporation
lsass.exe < 0.01 8 332 K 24 308 K 912 Local Security Authority Process Microsoft Corporation
fontdrvhost.exe 10 856 K 13 380 K 536
csrss.exe < 0.01 2 572 K 5 940 K 828
winlogon.exe 2 840 K 12 084 K 1156
fontdrvhost.exe 13 164 K 18 764 K 1216
dwm.exe 0.19 41 276 K 75 724 K 1300
explorer.exe < 0.01 58 332 K 140 404 K 6520 Windows Explorer Microsoft Corporation
SecurityHealthSystray.exe 1 972 K 9 192 K 10304 Windows Security notification icon Microsoft Corporation
DolbyDAX2TrayIcon.exe 3 760 K 10 140 K 10472 DolbyDAX2TrayIcon Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
TrayStatus.exe < 0.01 61 084 K 75 244 K 10516 TrayStatus Binary Fortress Software
lghub.exe 32 532 K 64 244 K 10600 LGHUB Logitech, Inc.
lghub_agent.exe < 0.01 44 436 K 61 224 K 10680 LGHUB Agent Logitech, Inc.
lghub.exe 34 360 K 55 316 K 10764 LGHUB Logitech, Inc.
lghub.exe 11 712 K 33 540 K 10788 LGHUB Logitech, Inc.
IGCCTray.exe < 0.01 52 052 K 77 588 K 10428 IGCCTray Intel Corporation
procexp64.exe 1.12 34 464 K 66 952 K 12220 Sysinternals Process Explorer Sysinternals - www.sysinternals.com
GoogleCrashHandler.exe 1 748 K 1 532 K 9744
GoogleCrashHandler64.exe 1 724 K 1 224 K 9764
RAVCpl64.exe 5 568 K 15 164 K 6464 Realtek HD Audio Manager Realtek Semiconductor
IAStorIcon.exe 26 184 K 38 172 K 3412 IAStorIcon Intel Corporation
Vänliga hälsningar
Daniel