Två stycken Noctua NF-F12 pwm Chromax black swap

Mina projekt: Airvolv | W2AX (Cootek W2)
Social: Facebook | Instagram
Björn showed us what kind of level one can achieve with a keen eye for detail and a sense for style. - SM i PC moddning 2015
Två stycken Noctua NF-F12 pwm fläktar chromax komplett i kartong. Sparsamt använda under några månader.
150kr styck eller bud.
Prioriterar snabb affär.
Kan skickas mot fraktkostnad. Annars hämta i Nyköping.
