Behövs cykeldäcket bytas?

1
Behövs cykeldäcket bytas?

Hej

Mitt bakdäck har fått punktering nu efter att ha bytt cykelslang. Igår fick jag pyspunka. Så jag pumpade däcket och då var det luft sen nästa dag var det tomt på luft. För det har åkt in grus och metallbitar på däcket. Behövs däcket bytas tror ni?

Festpilot 2020, Antiallo

Spontant, nej.
Men du måste få ut all skit som sitter i däcket och är inuti däcket. Därefter är det dags att laga cykelslang alternativt byta slang. Laga kan man göra många gånger så börja där.

Däcket behövs nog bara bytas om det är revor i sidoväggen eller om det är hål i däcket som inte går att limma ihop.

Det behöver nog inte bytas, så länge inte däcket är skadat.
Men du måste få bort precis allt grus och metallbitar från insidan av däcket som kan skada slangen, innan du monterar tillbaka.

Om däcket ser fint ut är det väl onödigt att byta. Du får ta loss det, sedan försiktigt känna längs hela insidan på däcket efter skräp eller vassa flisor (akta fingrarna så du inte skär dig om det är någon flisa!). Slangen kan du ju fixa med punkteringskit istället för att köpa nu när den ändå var nyköpt (hålet/hålen hittar du lätt genom att fylla med en del luft i slangen och sedan föra den i en hink vatten tills du hittar var det bubblar).

Som av en händelse har jag just detta problem som en del av min utbildning i avvikelsehantering/rotorsaks-analys.

Hur som, till ärendet.
Av erfarenhet så kör vi en definition också (inte för att vara spydig, jag har sett frågor på forum där skillnaden inte var känd).
Hjul = hela det som är fastskruvat i cykeln.
Däck = det i gummi som sitter på fälgen.

Demontera däcket, känn hela vägen runt på insidan efter vassa främmande objekt. Hittar du några, försök att ta bort, inspektera skadan. Ser det illa ut, byt.
Kontrollera utsidan av däcken med avseende på torrsprickor. Ser det illa ut, byt.
Demontera fälgband, känn efter så den verkar ok. Känn längs fälgen om nån fälgpinne sticker in eller är vass. Om så, kostar det lite mer...

Så hade jag gjort.

