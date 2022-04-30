Konstigt felmeddelande 403 ERROR

Sedan 3 dagar tillbaka har jag fått ett felmeddelande när jag försöker komma åt vissa webplatser som blocket, minecraft inloggning och andra webbplatser, vilket är jättekonstigt då jag inte har upplevt något liknande förut. Problemet sker när jag är uppkopplad med mitt ethernet eller wifi. Med mobilt nätvärkt funkar allting utmärkt och med VPN. Jag har försökt att ändra IP men inget resultat. Vad är problemet? Ligger problemet hos företaget som jag köper internetet från?

Detta är felmeddelandet jag får och uppskattar om någon kan vara till hjälp:

403 ERROR

The request could not be satisfied.

Request blocked. We can't connect to the server for this app or website at this time. There might be too much traffic or a configuration error. Try again later, or contact the app or website owner.

If you provide content to customers through CloudFront, you can find steps to troubleshoot and help prevent this error by reviewing the CloudFront documentation.

Generated by cloudfront (CloudFront) Request ID: grSjSmK0CLWXGDrjNush_GRVaqYwUaDz6nj6fBQwbVAdVoALoA07ww==