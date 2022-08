Behöver hjälp! Inget ljud från soundbar

Method #5: Turn on eARC Support

Another workaround for the ARC not working issue on LG C1 and other TVs is by turning on eARC Support. You can get the said option via Settings >> Sound >> Advanced Settings >> turn on eARC Support. If this doesn’t kickstart ARC, try selecting the “Digital Sound Output” from Auto to Pass-Through which is essentially instructing the TV to direct the sound from an external device connected with the TV. Hope this works for you.

https://www.getdroidtips.com/fix-lg-c1-g1-and-z1-arc-not-work...

Kanske?