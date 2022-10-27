Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Köpråd Tråd

B660M DS3H AX DDR4 skulle detta moderkort fungera bra för 13th gen intel?

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

B660M DS3H AX DDR4 skulle detta moderkort fungera bra för 13th gen intel?

Är för nuvarande på jakt efter ett DDR4 moderkort för intel 13th gen och undrade om detta är något att ha B660M DS3H AX DDR4?
Är inte intresserad i att överklocka min cpu så det är inget jag behöver.

Söker ett för under 2000kr så om ni har några andra förslag så kom gärna med de.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Behöver du Wi-Fi?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Enligt Hardware Unboxed så grejar nästan ingen av B660-moderkorten i budgetsegmentet av att driva ens de de låsta modellerna ur 12000-serien utan att throttla vad gäller strömförsörjning. Vid lansering var det bara en specifik modell med lite större VRM-kylning från MSI som inte tappade prestanda ställt mot z690-moderkorten. 13000-serien ska ju vara än mer krävande. Vanliga DS3H var med i testet. Jag skulle kolla på annat även om jag annars brukar snåla in i det sista.

Det här ska enligt vissa källor har extern klockgenerator så att du ska kunna klocka låsta modeller. Huruvida det stämmer eller ej vet jag inte. Det är inget som framgår på produktsidan så... Hur som helst lär det räcka till det mesta.
https://www.inet.se/produkt/1903840/asrock-b660m-pg-riptide?u...

Annars fick det här bäst i test vid lansering av B660.
https://www.komplett.se/product/1206442/datorutrustning/dator...

Senast redigerat
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Behöver inte WIFI men glömde säga att jag behöver kunna uppdatera bios utan en CPU

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

okej men om man säger att man skulle spendera mera på ett moderkort kanske under 2500. Vilka z690 moderkort skulle då fungera bra?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara