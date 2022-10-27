*B350M-A|5600 @4891MHz|2x8GB @1633|GTX780|GX750W|Core V21|Fläktar 1x200,1x140,4x120|Arctic 280 AIO.
* 486:a|Win95|100MB HDD|20MB RAM.
B660M DS3H AX DDR4 skulle detta moderkort fungera bra för 13th gen intel?
Fenrisulvfan
Medlem ♥ ★
●
*B350M-A|5600 @4891MHz|2x8GB @1633|GTX780|GX750W|Core V21|Fläktar 1x200,1x140,4x120|Arctic 280 AIO.
Chris_Kadaver
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Senast redigerat
Gilla min Guide till sweclockers tävlingen! :D : #12510535
Min Sweclockers-låt som aldrig deltog i Jultävlingen. Enjoy! https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=g7gof...