Lägg till text efter räknaren i javascript.

Jag vill lägga till text som en enhet efter att kalkylatorn har beräknat siffrorna. Texten som ska visas efter räknaren är en "%" och "st" hur lägger jag in det i koden? Använder Purecounterjs.

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@srexi/purecounterjs/dist/pureco..."></script>

<script>

new PureCounter({

// Setting that can't' be overriden on pre-element

selector: '.tips', // HTML query selector for spesific element

// Settings that can be overridden on per-element basis, by `data-purecounter-*` attributes:

start: 190000, // Starting number [unit]

end: 200000, // End number [unit]

duration: 6, // The time in seconds for the animation to complete [seconds]

delay: 10, // The delay between each iteration (the default of 10 will produce 100 fps) [miliseconds]

once: true, // Counting at once or recount when the element in view [boolean]

repeat: false, // Repeat count for certain time [boolean:false|seconds]

decimals: 0, // How many decimal places to show. [unit]

legacy: true, // If this is true it will use the scroll event listener on browsers

filesizing: false, // This will enable/disable File Size format [boolean]

currency: false, // This will enable/disable Currency format. Use it for set the symbol too [boolean|char|string]

separator: false, // This will enable/disable comma separator for thousands. Use it for set the symbol too [boolean|char|string]

});

new PureCounter({

// Setting that can't' be overriden on pre-element

selector: '.tips3', // HTML query selector for spesific element

// Settings that can be overridden on per-element basis, by `data-purecounter-*` attributes:

start: 0, // Starting number [unit]

end: 30, // End number [unit]

duration: 1, // The time in seconds for the animation to complete [seconds]

delay: 10, // The delay between each iteration (the default of 10 will produce 100 fps) [miliseconds]

once: true, // Counting at once or recount when the element in view [boolean]

repeat: false, // Repeat count for certain time [boolean:false|seconds]

decimals: 0, // How many decimal places to show. [unit]

legacy: true, // If this is true it will use the scroll event listener on browsers

filesizing: false, // This will enable/disable File Size format [boolean]

currency: false, // This will enable/disable Currency format. Use it for set the symbol too [boolean|char|string]

separator: false, // This will enable/disable comma separator for thousands. Use it for set the symbol too[boolean|char|string]

});

</script>

Jag vet inte hur jag ska lägga in det i koden. Har försökt sätta in den vid "start" och lägga till [%] efter startvärdet. Men det fungerar inte. Testade även med ["%"] samma sak gäller med [st] testade även med ["st"].