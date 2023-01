https://routerctrl.com/liteon-on-my-wi-fi/

"Conclusion

We have gone through some methods you can try to fix the issue when you have an unknown Liteon device on your Wi-Fi. In most cases, it’s only a small glitch in the configuration that causes your network to display Liteon instead of the actual device name. You will see the name Liteon because your device has electronic parts (like a Wi-Fi module) manufactured by Liteon. You can just leave it as it is – it won’t have any effect on your computer system or your Wi-Fi performance."